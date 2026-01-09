8 charged with RICO for thefts at major retailers in Georgia, Tennessee

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Eight people have been charged in a pair of indictments involving thefts at several major retailers.

The groups are accused of stealing items from The Home Depot, Target, Walmart and Lowe’s in Georgia and Tennessee.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In the first case, three suspects are accused of routinely stealing from The Home Depot and Target store locations in Georgia and Tennessee. The stolen items included power tools, yard equipment, batteries, Legos, electronics and clothing.

Johntae L. Hutchinson, Apree Zatashai Williams, and Thalamus Rasu Elzy, Jr. are all charged with multiple counts of racketeering and theft by shoplifting. The suspects are from Indiana and Wisconsin.

The second indictment is for five suspects accused of routinely stealing from The Home Depot, Walmart, Lowe’s, and Target store locations in Georgia.

The stolen items ranged from personal care and household cleaning products to tools, lighting fixtures and printer cartridges.

All five of those suspects are from metro Atlanta:

Hailey Vanessa Renteria, 18, of Lilburn, Georgia

Jibril Chillion Wyckoff, 26, of Stone Mountain, Georgia

Yannick Giovanni Gordon, 25, of Snellville, Georgia

Andrew Flores-Ciru, 22, of Lilburn, Georgia

Jalen Mical Carter, 29, of Loganville, Georgia:

The indictment charges each of them with theft by shoplifting and racketeering.

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office estimates that state businesses lose over $3 million in retail thefts every year.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group