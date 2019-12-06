I-285 reopens at Cobb Cloverleaf after 6-car crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A six-car pileup at the Cobb Cloverleaf is impacting traffic throughout the northwest suburbs Friday morning, according to Triple Team Traffic.
Multiple left lanes were blocked on I-285 East past the I-75 interchange for nearly two two hours while authorities were on scene. The lanes reopened just before 8:30 a.m., but heavy delays remain, according to Triple Team Traffic.
GRIDLOCK ALERT continues in Cobb County: Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-285/eb (inner loop) east of I-75 leaves only the right lane open Extreme delays on I-285 and I-75/sb Avoid Stick with @wsbradio@wsbtv for updates https://t.co/MhPvicYKPN #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/IiM6bsvwyo— AJC WSB Traffic (@ajcwsbtraffic) December 6, 2019
Police and fire crews first responded to the scene just before 7 a.m. Four people were taken to hospitals, according to Cobb County fire officials. Their conditions are unknown.
While crews worked to clear the wreckage, only a right lane was getting by on the I-285 inner loop. At their worst, delays were nearly two hours delays between I-285 and I-75 on the Westside, according to Triple Team Traffic.
The inner loop remained jammed back to Bolton Road at 8:30 a.m. On I-75 South, traffic is stop-and-go before Cobb Parkway.
Triple Team Traffic suggests commuters use the Downtown Connector or the I-75 express lanes through Cherokee and Cobb counties to avoid the mess until traffic recovers.
No other details about the crash have been released.
Chelsea Prince, with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, contributed to this article.
