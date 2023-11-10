74-year-old Oconee County man arrested for sexually exploiting children, GBI says

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — An Oconee County senior was arrested on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Gerald Glen Fleming, 74 of Oconee County, was charged Tuesday and taken into custody after an investigation by the GBI.

Officials said they received a tip about Fleming’s online activity from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, alleging he may have been in online possession of child sexual abuse material, as well as potentially distributing it.

Agents from the GBI got a search warrant for Fleming’s home, which was used Tuesday to search his home and seize multiple electronic devices.

“During the search numerous electronic devices were seized and processed on scene by GBI digital forensic investigators. The search revealed evidence that Fleming possessed and distributed child sexual abuse material,” the GBI said.

Fleming was arrested and booked into the Oconee County Jail on Tuesday.

Agents from the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit were assisted by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Fleming’s charges in Oconee County were split between creating, selling and possessing material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct, according to sheriff’s office records.

He is currently in custody without bond, jail records show.

