$719 million could be yours just in time for the holidays

ATLANTA — With Thanksgiving passed, the holidays are quickly approaching.

With a little bit of luck, you can have $719 million as a gift you won’t have to wait until Christmas to open.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is up to a whopping $719 million.

But if you’d rather have cash in hand to go shopping on Cyber Monday, you can walk away with $336.3 million.

Earlier this month, someone in Newnan played Mega Millions and won the $980 million jackpot.

You can catch the winning Powerball numbers, LIVE on Channel 2 at 11 p.m.

