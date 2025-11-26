Scratcher makes someone in metro Atlanta a multimillionaire in time for the holidays

CANTON, Ga. — Someone in metro Atlanta just won $5 million in time for the holidays!

Georgia Lottery officials confirmed that a scratch-off ticket sold at a Publix in Canton was worth millions.

The jackpot was the top prize on the Max the Money scratcher.

Instead of taking all $5 million, the lucky winner claimed a cash lump sum of $2,579,679.

Georgians have been on hot streak winning big on scratchers.

Earlier this week, a Lucky 7 ticket won $2 million for a player in the City of Monroe.

Over in Hall County, a man scratched his way to a $10,000 prize on his wife’s birthday, but she didn’t believe him when he told her.

If you’re looking to win even bigger, the Mega Millions jackpot is currently sitting at $80 million, while Powerball is up to a whopping $681 million.

You can catch both drawings LIVE on Channel 2 before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

