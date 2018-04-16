  • 7 inmates dead, 17 injured in fights at South Carolina max security prison

    Updated:

    LEE COUNTY, South Carolina - A South Carolina prisons spokesman says seven inmates are dead and 17 others required outside medical attention after hours of fighting inside a maximum security prison.

    Prisons spokesman Jeff Taillon announced the grim outcome after State Law Enforcement Division agents helped secure Lee Correctional Institution around 3 a.m. Monday.

    Taillon said no officers were wounded after multiple inmate fights broke out at 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

    We're working to learn more about the developing situation for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    Lee County Fire/Rescue said ambulances from at least seven jurisdictions lined up outside the prison to tend to the wounded. The local coroner's office also responded.

    The maximum-security facility in Bishopville houses about 1,500 inmates, some of South Carolina's most violent and longest-serving offenders. Two officers were stabbed in a 2015 fight. One inmate killed another in February.

    The Lee County Fire Department said that they assisted with the "mass casualty incident."

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    7 inmates dead, 17 injured in fights at South Carolina max security prison

  • Headline Goes Here

    Get ready for a windy start to the week

  • Headline Goes Here

    FULL TRANSCRIPT: James Comey's exclusive interview with ABC News

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gas prices expected to rise 15 cents this week

  • Headline Goes Here

    Father killed in Gwinnett County house fire