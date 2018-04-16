0 7 inmates dead, 17 injured in fights at South Carolina max security prison

LEE COUNTY, South Carolina - A South Carolina prisons spokesman says seven inmates are dead and 17 others required outside medical attention after hours of fighting inside a maximum security prison.

Prisons spokesman Jeff Taillon announced the grim outcome after State Law Enforcement Division agents helped secure Lee Correctional Institution around 3 a.m. Monday.

Taillon said no officers were wounded after multiple inmate fights broke out at 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

Lee County Fire/Rescue said ambulances from at least seven jurisdictions lined up outside the prison to tend to the wounded. The local coroner's office also responded.

The maximum-security facility in Bishopville houses about 1,500 inmates, some of South Carolina's most violent and longest-serving offenders. Two officers were stabbed in a 2015 fight. One inmate killed another in February.

Lee Correctional Institution was secured at 2:55 AM following an incident which started at 7:15 PM. The incident involved multiple inmate on inmate altercations in three housing units. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) April 16, 2018

The Lee County Fire Department said that they assisted with the "mass casualty incident."

The incident at Lee CI resulted in 17 inmates requiring outside medical attention and 7 inmates were killed. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) April 16, 2018

Lee County Fire/Rescue assisted With a Mass Causality Incident at Lee Correctional. Mutual Aid was received from FlorenceCounty EMS, Kershaw County EMS, Darlington County EMS, Lexington County EMS and Hartsville Rescue. Assistance was also received from Med One a private service. pic.twitter.com/P22A1ruzQY — Lee County Fire (@LeeCountyFire) April 16, 2018

