6th-grader arrested for having a weapon at school, police say

    HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A student was arrested in Hall County Friday for bringing a weapon to school, police said. 

    East Hall Middle School was placed on lockdown around 10:20 a.m. when a student told an administrator another student had a weapon. 

    School officials detained a 6th grade boy and took a weapon from him. Police later arrested him. No injuries were reported.

    Police would not release what sort of weapon the student had, but say he is facing multiple charges. His name has not been released. 

    The student is suspended pending a disciplinary hearing. 

    The lockdown was lifted by 11:30 a.m. and parents were notified. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

