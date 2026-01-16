6-year-old Georgia boy hit by car, killed

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A 6-year-old boy in west Georgia has died after being hit by a car on Thursday afternoon.

LaGrange police say the boy was hit on Hogansville Road around 2:45 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was rushed to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, but was pronounced dead shortly after getting there.

The boy’s name has not been released.

Police have not shared details on what led up to the crash or if the driver will face charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group