GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Authorities said six people died after a crash and diesel fuel spill sparked a massive fire on a Florida interstate Thursday afternoon
The Florida Highway Patrol said two semitrailers and two passenger vehicle were involved in the wreck on Interstate 75 about a mile south of Alachua, near Gainesville.
Authorities said the fire was ignited after about 50 gallons of diesel spilled onto the highway.
Eight other people were hospitalized Some of their injuries were critical, according to Channel 2's Cox Media Group sister station WFTV.
WFTV reports the highway is expected to be closed in both directions for several hours.

