0 51-story tower proposed for entire city block in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA - Where a parking lot now covers a city block in Midtown Atlanta, a 51-story mixed-use development may one day stand.

The 1125 Peachtree project, from longtime Atlanta real estate firm Selig, was presented at the Midtown Development Review Committee meeting on Tuesday.

The proposed site is bounded by Juniper, Peachtree, 12th and 13th streets. For all you foodies, that’s to the left of STK Atlanta and across from The Oceanaire Seafood Room.

Plans for the development include approximately 6,000 square feet of street-level retail, 56 condo units, 253 hotel units, nine stories of offices, two restaurants with dining terraces and 563 underground parking spaces.

The office, hotel and residential components would stack vertically on top of each other, each with its own lobby area.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Development Review Committee made recommendations for further study, including designing the corner at Juniper and 12th streets to be more friendly and accessible to passersby.

Proposals aren’t required to be approved by the committee before going to city planners, but getting clearance there before approaching the city can help expedite the process.

If built, the tower would be among Midtown’s tallest. The hybrid hotel and residential Four Seasons stands 53 stories tall, as will the planned residential No. 2 Opus Place, which is slated for completion in 2020. Those buildings are on 14th Street.

Also on the agenda for the committee on Tuesday was a followup presentation for another mixed-use project that would include offices, retail, a hotel and residences. The project comes from one from the real estate arm of MetLife at 17th and Spring streets.

Ginny Kennedy, the Midtown Alliance’s director of urban design, offered minor suggestions but said she’d provide a summary that allows the developers to move forward.

This article was written by Becca J.G. Godwin, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.