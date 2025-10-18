50 dogs rescued from Georgia home; 2 arrested

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are facing charges after dozens of dogs were rescued from a Georgia home.

Kenneth Mark Berrin and Debra Jo Green were arrested earlier this week after Bulloch County deputies searched their Statesboro home.

WJCL reported that deputies rescued 50 dogs from the home. One of the dogs had died and several others had been injured.

Investigators say the home’s flooring was covered in feces, and the animals were living in unsanitary and unsafe conditions.

Berrin and Green were both arrested and charged with cruelty to animals. The district attorney’s office will determine the number of charges each of them will face.

Several of the dogs are being transported to the Atlanta Humane Society for treatment.

