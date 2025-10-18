Babysitter accused of poisoning 11-month-old with antifreeze

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — A babysitter was arrested at her south Georgia home earlier this week after being accused of poisoning the toddler she watches.

According to court documents, Anna Adamo is charged with aggravated child abuse, attempted murder and adulterating food or drink charges.

Warrants say she poisoned the 11-month-old boy with antifreeze in February.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It says the child was taken to three different Florida hospitals that required CPR and life support.

Investigators found a bottle of antifreeze in Adamo’s garage that was missing nearly three cups of fluid, which they say is not enough for normal car maintenance.

TRENDING STORIES:

In 2014, Adamo was accused of poisoning another child.

When investigators asked her about that incident, she “brushed it off, claiming that it was medically found to be a disease.”

She is currently out on a $600,000 bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group