5-year-old Ga. boy critically injured after getting hit by SUV in school crosswalk

TIFT COUNTY, Ga. — A 5-year-old Georgia boy is in extremely critical condition after getting hit by an SUV as he left school, according to WALB.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Isaiah Silva was running across a crosswalk outside Len Lastinger Elementary School in Tifton around 3 p.m. on April 23 when he was hit. He was with his three sisters at the time.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was taken to a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, with severe head trauma, CBS 44 News South Georgia reported.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

According to Georgia State Patrol, the 71-year-old driver was not speeding and tried to render aid to the child at the scene. No charges are expected.

Construction worker trapped, injured in trench collapse at site of new Brookhaven city hall project

©2023 Cox Media Group