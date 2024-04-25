5-year-old Ga. boy critically injured after getting hit by SUV in school crosswalk

TIFT COUNTY, Ga. — A 5-year-old Georgia boy is in extremely critical condition after getting hit by an SUV as he left school, according to WALB.
Isaiah Silva was running across a crosswalk outside Len Lastinger Elementary School in Tifton around 3 p.m. on April 23 when he was hit. He was with his three sisters at the time.
He was taken to a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, with severe head trauma, CBS 44 News South Georgia reported.
According to Georgia State Patrol, the 71-year-old driver was not speeding and tried to render aid to the child at the scene. No charges are expected.
