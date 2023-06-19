5 rescued from Father’s Day boat crash after bystander calls 911, Ga. authorities say

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Five people were rescued from the water after officials say a bystander contacted authorities.
The United States Coast Guard Southeast said on Sunday crews were requested to investigate a water rescue on the Savannah River.
When crews arrived, they found that a 27-foot boat carrying five people had hit the Savannah River jetties.
Authorities confirmed that all five people were rescued by the witness who alerted crews and a Station Tybee boat crew.
The identities and conditions of the five victims have not been released.
A commercial salvage company recovered the damaged boat from the water.
Authorities have not provided information regarding what caused the wreck.
Channel 2 Action News contacted the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast for more information but has not received a response.
