5 hospitalized, including 2 kids, after car crash in northeast GA

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a car crash that left several people injured.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
It happened Tuesday after 5:30 p.m. at 441 Bypass and Industrial Boulevard in Habersham County.
According to Habersham County officials, two adults and two small kids in an SUV and a person in a passenger car were involved in the crash.
Those five victims were taken to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Habersham for treatment.
TRENDING STORIES:
- YSL trial: Multiple defendants discussing plea deals with DA’s office, sources say
- Todd Chrisley stopped from working as chaplain at federal prison for ‘associating with inmates’
- Chloe Leigh Cooper: Rockdale County woman missing for days, last seen getting into car
GSP is investigating the crash. The victims’ ages and identities were not released.
Authorities did not say what led up to the crash.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group