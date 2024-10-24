5 hospitalized, including 2 kids, after car crash in northeast GA

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a car crash that left several people injured.

It happened Tuesday after 5:30 p.m. at 441 Bypass and Industrial Boulevard in Habersham County.

According to Habersham County officials, two adults and two small kids in an SUV and a person in a passenger car were involved in the crash.

Those five victims were taken to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Habersham for treatment.

GSP is investigating the crash. The victims’ ages and identities were not released.

Authorities did not say what led up to the crash.

