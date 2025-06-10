5 GA men charged with distributing meth, cocaine following investigation

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple people are being held without bond after complaints about drug sales led to their arrests.

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman tasked the MCSO Narcotics Unit to investigate the multiple complaints about drug sales in and around the city of Forsyth.

Deputies said after a lengthy investigation and several purchases made in the city of Forsyth on Monday and Tuesday, they arrested several people.

The MCSO arrested Emory Denby, 50, Rex Williams, 69, Fredrick Zellner, 42, Robert Downs, 48, and John Blake Smith, 54, all of Monroe County.

All five were charged with sale and distribution of methamphetamine and or cocaine.

They are being held without bond at the Monroe County Jail.

