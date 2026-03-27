44 pounds of meth seized in metro Atlanta drug busts; 4 men charged

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Four men are facing federal charges after a series of drug busts across metro Atlanta led to the seizure of large amounts of methamphetamine and guns, according to federal authorities.

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Authorities say 44 pounds of methamphetamine and two guns were recovered during operations in Douglasville, South Fayetteville, and surrounding areas.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Georgia, the investigation began in late February when two of the suspects allegedly sold more than two pounds of meth to an undercover DEA agent in a Lithia Springs parking lot.

That deal led agents to a home in Douglasville, where authorities say methamphetamine was being received and processed for distribution in the Atlanta area.

During a search of the home on March 24, agents arrested two men and seized about 33 pounds of meth along with a large amount of cash.

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In a separate but related incident, investigators say another suspect was stopped by a Georgia State Patrol trooper in south Fayetteville after allegedly attempting a drug transaction.

Authorities say roughly 11 pounds of meth were found inside the vehicle.

After that arrest, agents searched a home in McDonough, where they say two guns were recovered.

Three of the men, identified as Sergio Solano-Sanchez, 26, Eduardo Benitez-Jacinto, 25, and Jesus Diaz Iniguez, 29, all of Mexico, have appeared in federal court and remain in custody.

A fourth suspect, Pablo Soria-Porras, 23, of Mexico, is considered a fugitive.

Officials say the arrests are part of a broader effort to disrupt drug trafficking operations and keep dangerous narcotics off the streets.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Soria-Porras is asked to contact local law enforcement.

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