4-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. — A 4-year-old boy died Thursday from a gunshot wound, police in Statesboro said.

Police say preliminary investigation suggests the boy may have shot himself with a gun left unsecured.

Police and emergency medical personnel responded to an apartment in The Hamptons on Rucker Lane in Statesboro amid reports of a child with a gunshot wound.

Emergency personnel immediately gave the boy medical help. The boy was then taken by Bulloch EMS to East Georgia Regional Medical Center, where he died of the gunshot wound.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Coastal Crime Lab is investigating and will conduct an autopsy on the boy.

Detectives searched the apartment and interviewed the apartment’s occupants and the boy’s family members.

The evidence suggests the boy was able to get an unsecured gun and shot himself.

The case file will be turned over to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit’s District Attorney’s Office for review after the investigation is over.

Channel 2 has reached out to Statesboro PD for more information.

