33-year-old woman found dead, 2 other injured after shooting near Georgia police station

BARNESVILLE, Ga. — A triple shooting left one dead and two injured near a Georgia police station on Tuesday evening.

Barnesville Police Chief Belinda Penamon told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan that officers at the station on Mill Street heard gunshots around 6 p.m. and ran a street over to find three people shot in a car.

Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that the trio, two women and a man, were the victims of a drive-by shooting. One of the women, 33-year-old Yasmine Wright died from her injuries. The other two victims are in the hospital.

The conditions of the surviving victims are unclear.

The suspect, 33-year-old Eric Spradley was later found dead in Atlanta from what officials believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting. Penamon said Barnesville has not had a homicide in over two years.

