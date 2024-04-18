30 charged in 333-count Georgia gang indictment, AG’s office says

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office announced 30 people in Richmond County had been indicted on more than 300 collective counts.

AG Chris Carr made the announcement in a joint statement with Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree, saying the indictment followed a “major multi-agency investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics and other acts of violence” that have happened throughout the Central Savannah River Area.

According to the indictment, the defendants are related to a “hybrid criminal street gang known as Trap Money (TRVPMONEYY).”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Some of the activities mentioned by the AG’s office include aggravated assault on a peace officer, armed robbery, trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, theft and a variety of weapons-related offenses.

“If you shoot up homes, assault law enforcement officers, and traffic fentanyl in our communities, we will hold you accountable,” Carr said in a statement. “With our Gang Prosecution Unit, we’re fighting to dismantle the criminal street gangs that continue to terrorize entire neighborhoods and our most vulnerable Georgians. We will not waver when it comes to keeping people safe, enforcing the law, and ensuring those who engage in violent activity are vigorously pursued and aggressively prosecuted.”

The 30 individuals named in the indictment are accused of conspiring to obtain money, firearms, controlled substances and property by engaging in a pattern of criminal activities.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Operation ‘No Loyalty’ is the continuation of the commitment the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has to the disruption, dismantling and prosecution of dangerous violent drug trafficking organizations and criminal street gangs in our community,” said Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree. “If individuals continue to make the conscious decision to participate, support or empower the activities of criminal street gangs in Richmond County, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal partners to identify you, arrest you and prosecute you with the full weight of any and all criminal justice tools at our disposal.”

State officials said the Trap Money gang is associated with larger national gangs, specifically mentioning the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods and the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods.

Davion Heath, one of the defendants indicted, is alleged to have founded Trap Money in Richmond County in 2020.

The AG’s office said most of the defendants are facing charges related to conspiracies to murder, traffic fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, opening fire on a home with multiple people inside, firing a weapon at sheriff’s deputies and investigators, shooting and damaging law enforcement vehicles, trying to take a Taser from a sheriff’s deputy and more.

All 30 defendants have also been charged with at least one count of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, with more than 200 incidents alleged to have occurred among defendants between Feb. 15, 2022, and April 10, 2024, officials said.

“The GBI works diligently with our law enforcement partners to assist with not only holding drug distributors responsible for their crimes, but also to dismantle these drug organizations often tied to criminal street gangs,” GBI Director Chris Hosey said. “Operation ‘No Loyalty’ serves as an example of the importance of investigative collaboration.”

The investigation started in February 2022, called Operation “No Loyalty,” and resulted in the following seizures, according to the AG’s office:

7.5 kilograms of fentanyl

16 kilograms of cocaine

278 pounds of marijuana

2 pounds of methamphetamine

64 firearms

9 vehicles

2 houses

$492,733 in cash

The following defendants were named in the indictment

Desmond Demmons (aka Dez), 31, of Hephzibah:

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder

1 count of Trafficking in Fentanyl

1 count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine

1 count of Trafficking in Marijuana

1 count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Sale of Marijuana

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

1 count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

4 counts of Illegal Use of a Communication Facility

22 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Earl Overton (aka BJ Blazin), 30, of Augusta:

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder

1 count of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

5 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Clifford Jones (aka Cliff), 22, of Augusta:

3 counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer

1 count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

2 counts of Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (Psilocybin and THC Gummies)

4 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Interference with Government Property

8 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Devin Allen-Glover (aka Rambo), 22, of Augusta:

3 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Possession of an Illegal Weapon

3 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

7 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Probationer Under Conditional Discharge

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

2 counts of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

1 count of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

1 count of Possession of Contraband by an Inmate

14 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

D’mond Jackson (aka Mond), 29, of Augusta:

6 counts of Armed Robbery

6 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

3 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

1 count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

1 count of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

10 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Malik Taylor (aka Rich Regardless), 32, of Hephzibah:

1 count of Trafficking in Fentanyl

1 count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine

1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

2 counts of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

12 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Lecadrick Collier (aka Kilo), 23, and currently incarcerated at Jenkins Correctional Facility:

1 count of Trafficking in Fentanyl

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Jmar Wilson (aka Kussy), 23, of Augusta:

1 count of Trafficking in Fentanyl

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Darius Miller, 34, of Hephzibah:

1 count of Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Joshua Demmons, 29, of Augusta:

1 count of Possession of Fentanyl

1 count of Possession of Cocaine

1 count of Possession of an Illegal Weapon

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Larry Mims (aka Kodak or Bear), 35, of Hephzibah:

1 count of Trafficking in Cocaine

1 count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (Oxycodone)

4 counts of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone, Amphetamine, and Dextroamphetamine)

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a First Offender Probationer

1 count of Attempted Removal of a Weapon from a Public Official

2 counts of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

10 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Traeon Perry (aka Klutch or TJ), 22, of Augusta:

1 count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

2 counts of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

2 counts of Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (Psilocybin and THC Gummies)

3 counts of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, and Percocet)

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer

8 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Dominick Ryans (aka Domo), 33, of Augusta:

1 count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone)

1 count of Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (Alprazolam)

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Ricardo McBride (aka Cardo), 25, of Augusta:

1 count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Antonio Bush, 31, of Augusta:

1 count of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine

1 count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

5 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Joshua McDaniel (aka JB), 39, of Martinez:

1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking in Cocaine

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Ellis McDaniel (aka Mac), 42, of Augusta:

3 counts of Sale of Cocaine

3 counts of Illegal Use of a Communication Facility

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Ionas Doggett (aka Plug), 21, of Augusta:

1 count of Trafficking in Marijuana

2 counts of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a First Offender Probationer

1 count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

1 count of Identity Fraud

13 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Jalen Landers (aka Hect G), 22, of Augusta:

1 count of Trafficking in Marijuana

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

2 counts of Sale of Marijuana

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a First Offender Probationer

1 count of Crossing Guard Line with Contraband

2 counts of Illegal Use of a Communication Facility

1 count of Identity Fraud

18 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Tillson McCray (aka Tip), 30, of Augusta:

1 count of Trafficking in Marijuana

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

5 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Dezmund Mainor (aka Donk), 24, of Augusta:

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Bryson McCray (aka Bman), 24, of Augusta:

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Eddie Reese (aka Stro), 30, of Augusta:

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Davion Heath (aka Vdough or TRVPMONEYY Vdough), 24, of Grovetown:

2 counts of Illegal Use of a Communication Facility

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Myles Thomas (aka Mr. Infinity), 21, of Grovetown:

1 count of Illegal Use of a Communication Facility

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

James Davis (aka Dolla or Man Man), 24, of Augusta:

2 counts of Illegal Use of a Communication Facility

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Saraina Lewis, 36, of Augusta:

1 count of Theft by Conversion

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Shequitta Lewis, 33, of Augusta:

1 count of Theft by Conversion

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Chase Russaw (aka Wakeo), 25, of Augusta:

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Janessa Freeman (aka Nessa), 28, of Augusta:

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Suspect on the run after high-speed chase in stolen car shuts down busy Atlanta road, GSP says

©2023 Cox Media Group