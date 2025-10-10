30 arrested in Warner Robins gang investigation, GBI says

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Thirty individuals have been arrested in Warner Robins following a comprehensive RICO and gang investigation led by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said the arrests were the result of a 21-month investigation conducted by the GBI Middle Georgia Gang Task Force and several other law enforcement agencies.

On Oct. 8, members of law enforcement executed seven search warrants in Warner Robins, leading to the seizure of drugs, firearms, and cash.

During the operation, approximately 24.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, 53 suspected ecstasy pills, 6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 2 grams of crack cocaine, 6 firearms, and a significant amount of U.S. currency were confiscated.

The individuals arrested face a variety of charges, including drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute, and violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Officials said some of the notable arrests include Ja Quris Buckles, charged with multiple counts related to marijuana sales and gang activity, and Austin Grane, who faces charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction.

The operation aimed to disrupt street-level drug distribution in Warner Robins and enhance community safety. All arrested individuals were booked into the Houston County Jail.

The GBI said the investigation involved multiple agencies both local and federal, including the Warner Robins Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Marshals Service, among others.

The successful operation underscores the collaborative efforts of local, state, and federal agencies to combat gang-related drug activities in Warner Robins. Authorities encourage the public to report any drug-related activities to assist in ongoing efforts to maintain community safety.

Individuals arrested included some already in custody. Here’s who was charged due to the operation:

Ja Quris Buckles, age 21, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana, Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Ladena Daniely, age 51, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.

Demonica Dannielly, age 27, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Trafficking Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

Austin Grane, age 27, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana, Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Trafficking Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Ecstasy (MDMA) with Intent to Distribute, and Obstruction.

Deontae Hart, age 33, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Herschel Haslem, age 42, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana, Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Jadarian Jackson, age 22, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.

Octavious Josey, age 33, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana, Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Sale of Ecstasy (MDMA), Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Possession of Ecstasy (MDMA) with Intent to Distribute.

Julius Lawson, age 51, of Kathleen, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

Brodrick Livatt, age 31, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana, Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Ecstasy (MDMA) with Intent to Distribute, and Obstruction.

Jeremiah Long, age 17, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.

Deangelo McGhee, age 41, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Possession of Ecstasy (MDMA) with Intent to Distribute.

Keith Ray, age 49, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Ecstasy (MDMA) with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Crack Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Ehren Ridley, age 22, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Sale of Ecstasy – Party to the Crime, and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Zakiya Ross, age 26, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

Kelvenski Sanders, age 38, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Sale of Ecstasy (MDMA) – Party to the Crime, and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Kenyatta Sutton, age 28, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana, Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, and Possession of Ecstasy (MDMA) with Intent to Distribute.

Brison Williams, age 33, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of Ecstasy (MDMA) with Intent to Distribute.

Delicia Williams, age 35, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of SCH II- Hydrocodone, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

Michelle Wilson, age 49, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Tampering with Evidence.

Travion Wynn, age 36, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Sale of Ecstasy (MDMA) –Party to the Crime, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of SCH II- Hydrocodone.

Lenise Wynn, age 53, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute – Party to the Crime, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.

Natarious Wynn, age 35, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana, Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Akeel Zamor, age 30, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana, Sale of Marijuana – Party to the Crime, Sale of Ecstasy – Party to the Crime, Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Ecstasy (MDMA) with Intent to Distribute, and Obstruction.

Sebastian Carson Jr., age 31, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute – Party to the Crime, and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Ronald Wells, age 35, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana, Sale of Methamphetamine, and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Randy Coleman, age 44, of Perry, GA, charged with Sale of Methamphetamine and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Markos Jackson, age 30, of Warner Robins, GA, charged Sale of Marijuana and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Jerome Mitchell, age 37, of Warner Robins, GA, charged with Sale of Marijuana and Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Antonio Dinkins, age 29, of Macon, GA, charged with Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

