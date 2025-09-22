3-year-old injured in accidental shooting in Georgia

FORSYTH, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a young child was shot on Sunday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said a parent brought their three-year-old child to a local hospital, reporting that the child had accidentally shot themselves in Forsyth, Ga.

The child was then airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta for surgery.

The Forsyth Police Department and the GBI are conducting a joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Towaliga District Attorney’s Office for potential prosecution.

