3-year-old dies in Rome apartment fire; sister and mother hospitalized

Investigators are working Thursday to find what caused a fire at an apartment that claimed the life of a young child.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Koda Sandoval, 3 years old, died in the fire at the Redmond Chase Apartments on Wednesday.
He had just celebrated his birthday this month.
“I’m grateful I had that day with him, but God I’m going to miss him,” said his grandfather, Scott Maddox.
Maddox said Koda’s 5-year-old sister, Emmy, suffered second-degree burns to her lower body, and Koda’s mother was placed in the ICU for smoke inhalation.
Neighbors tell Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes what they witnessed, LIVE on Channel 2 at 4 p.m.
RELATED STORY:
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group