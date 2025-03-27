3-year-old dies in Rome apartment fire; sister and mother hospitalized

Investigators are working Thursday to find what caused a fire at an apartment that claimed the life of a young child.

Koda Sandoval, 3 years old, died in the fire at the Redmond Chase Apartments on Wednesday.

He had just celebrated his birthday this month.

“I’m grateful I had that day with him, but God I’m going to miss him,” said his grandfather, Scott Maddox.

Maddox said Koda’s 5-year-old sister, Emmy, suffered second-degree burns to her lower body, and Koda’s mother was placed in the ICU for smoke inhalation.

