3 teens shot following fight in downtown Athens

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Three teenagers were injured in a shooting incident early Sunday morning in downtown Athens after a fight, according to police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department was called to a report of a fight at 3:52 AM on Sunday, in the 100 block of East Clayton Street.

Police said after officers dispersed the group involved, the individuals came back together near Lumpkin Street, where gunshots were heard shortly after.

TRENDING STORIES:

ACCPD officers found three teens with apparent gunshot wounds at the scene, officials said.

The teenagers, whose ages and identities were not released, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Detectives are actively investigating the incident and are seeking information from the public. Anyone with information can contact Det. Harrison at 762-400-7361 or via email at David.Harrison@accgov.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and provide tips through the ACCPD tip line at 706-705-4775. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

©2025 Cox Media Group