3 teens arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old Covington woman outside gas station

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three teenagers in the shooting death of an 18-year-old girl at a gas station last month.

Da’Menica Roddy was shot to death on July 21 at a Chevron station on Highway 36 in Covington. The shooting happened at the Chevron on Highway 36. Two men Roddy was with told officers a car they didn’t recognize parked next to them and started shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office said they’ve since arrested three suspects, 19-year-old Tirell Tommie, 19-year-old Isreal Richardson and 19-year-old Savion Walker, who was arrested after he returned to the country.

All three suspects are facing charges of murder, three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and false statements.

It’s unclear what the men’s motive was.

According to a family-placed obituary, Roddy was the seventh of ten siblings and a 2024 graduate of Newton High School was was planning to attend college at Savannah State University.

“Da’Menica was known affectionally to her family as “Boom” and to her friends she was known as ‘Meni,’” family members wrote. “Da’Menica will forever be our shining light in the darkness, the brightest star in the galaxy, and the breath of fresh air in our lives.”

