3 teens arrested for home invasion at Georgia high school

LAGRANGE, Ga. — While at school on Monday, three teenagers found themselves in handcuffs.

LaGrange police say they arrested three students at Callaway High School in connection with a home invasion investigation.

Police say that despite all three being juveniles, they are being charged as adults due to the “severity” of the crimes.

The suspects include 15-year-old Jaydon Sherman, 15-year-old Tyzian Johnson and 16-year-old Isaiah Mackfield.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

While arresting them, police say Sherman ran through an exterior door. He was found hiding in the woods away from the school a few minutes later.

Troup County School System officials say that because Sherman ran, they placed Callaway High School and nearby Gardner Newman Middle School. Both lockdowns were lifted by 1 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators did not release details on the home invasion, but said the three arrests conclude an investigation that lasted “over two months.”

Sherman is charged with armed robbery, home invasion, four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Johnson and Mackfield are charged with one count each of armed robbery, home invasion, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group