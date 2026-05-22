3 suspects in custody after deadly shooting in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department says three suspects are in custody after the shooting death of 43-year-old Mequel Hightower.

DeKalb PD said they responded to a shots fired report on Jan. 3 at around 9:22 a.m. along the 2700 block of Kelly Lake Road. They found Hightower lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He died of his injuries at the scene.

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Investigators say they used evidence and interviews to identify three suspects in this case:

Andrew Montgomery, 20, is in custody in South Carolina. Destin Potter, 25, is in custody in Tennessee. Matthew Brathwaite, 46, is in custody in Cobb County.

All three suspects are charged with Murder in DeKalb County.

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At this time, DKPD says the investigation is ongoing. There’s no word on which agencies in South Carolina and Tennessee arrested Montgomery and Potter.

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