3 GA Big Lots stores to reopen in June

The revival of discount retailer Big Lots is continuing, with more Georgia stores set to reopen in early June.

Variety Wholesalers announced that the following Georgia stores will open on June 5:

Covington: 3111 Highway 278 NW

3111 Highway 278 NW LaGrange: 127 Commerce Ave.

127 Commerce Ave. Statesboro: Highway 80 and Lester Street

Georgia stores opened in May in Augusta, Brunswick, Cornelia, Fort Oglethorpe, Valdosta, Buford, Dallas, Marietta, Smyrna, Vidalia and Waycross.

It’s been a topsy-turvy time for Big Lots shoppers.

The company filed for bankruptcy in September 2024 and closed all stores. Since then, other companies have purchased the locations.

Variety Wholesalers bought 219 Big Lots stores out of bankruptcy and has been reopening stores since April.

The company said visitors to the stores “will experience remodeled stores, a large selection of closeout deals and new merchandise categories, including apparel for the family and electronics.”

A grand opening celebration will take place this fall.

Variety Wholesalers is among the companies that have purchased shuttered Big Lots locations.

Other companies that have bought stores include Aldi, Tractor Supply, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Burlington, USA Today reported.

