0 3 children, holding hands as they crossed street, hit by car on their way to school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Witnesses said three children holding hands as they crossed the street were hit by a car on their way to school, and two of them were injured.

Angela Castaneda told Channel 2’s Chris Jose she watched the kids get hit minutes after she dropped off her own child at Argyle Elementary School in Smyrna on Friday morning.

“They began to cross when a green truck came out of nowhere,” said Castaneda. “Just him. Hit the three children. The children were holding hands while they were crossing. The grandfather was behind them.”

Smyrna police said the driver was turning left from the school onto Spring Road and failed to yield.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene and wasn’t speeding.

Sgt. Louis Defense told Jose officers issued two citations.

“One (failure to yield) for each child who was injured,” said Defense.

Parents told Jose the school doesn’t have a crossing guard. Castaneda said she’s in touch with school administrators. She’s hoping to convince them to take extra precautions.

“Seventy percent of that school’s children walk to school, yet there’s no school crossing guard. Three blocks down the road, you have plenty when there’s a Braves games,” said Castaneda.

Jose reached out to the Cobb County School District. A spokesman sent the following statement:

“The Cobb County School District is continually evaluating all of our buildings and their surroundings to ensure student safety. The pedestrian bridge crossing Spring Road provides safe, easy access for any student needing to cross the street."

Castaneda set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the children’s medical bills.

Police said they have minor injuries.

