3 arrested with cocaine and over 1,100 fentanyl pills in West GA

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people they say are involved with distributing a large amount of fentanyl.

On Friday, deputies executed a search warrant and seized 1,112 pills of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $42,300, along with two grams of cocaine.

Dominique Brown was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and six counts of possession of a forged instrument.

Matthew Walker was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Camille Toney was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

All three were booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

