3 arrested in Georgia related to multi-state methamphetamine bust

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office says a joint effort helped rid their community of a large amount of methamphetamine and led to the arrests of three suspects.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Division investigators worked with colleagues in Cherokee County, N.C. to remove 50 grams of meth from the region.

Deputies said agents conducted surveillance of a home in Cherokee County, leading to a traffic stop.

That’s when Amanda Lee Edmonson was arrested, and deputies seized about 20 grams of meth.

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The drug seizure led to a search warrant for a home, located near the North Carolina-Georgia border in Union County.

Union County deputies helped with the search of the home, leading to the seizure of “trafficking quantities of methamphetamine” and more than $1,500 in cash believed to be from illegal drug activity.

Deputies said a juvenile was also living at the home where the illegal activity was happening and two more people were arrested, Amanda Mary King and Heather Leigh Hamby.

Here are the charges the women face

Amanda Mary King, 38, of Murphy, is charged with:

Felony Exposing a Child to a Controlled Substance

Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for the Sale of Controlled Substances

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Amanda Lee Edmondson, of Murphy, is charged with:

Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

Heather Leigh Hamby, 45, of Murphy, is charged with:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

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