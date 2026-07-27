$2k stolen from metro Atlanta McDonalds’s, police seek the public’s help

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Henry County police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect in the Stockbridge area.

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On July 21, the suspect was caught on camera entering a McDonald’s on Fairview Road.

According to the police, the suspect can be seen going into the manager’s office and taking $2,000 from the safe before leaving the building.

Anyone with information on the commercial burglary is urged to come forward.

You can contact Detective M. Laudermilk at 770-288-8251 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-967-9121.

Tips, photos and videos can be sent to 770-220-7009.

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