26-year-old killed by wrong-way driver on I-85

    FAIRBURN, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver in Fairburn.

    According to Fairburn police, officers were alerted to a wrong-way driver on Interstate 85 at around 1 a.m. Wednesday when they came upon a serious crash.

    A man in a BMW had been driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes and hit a gray Nissan.

    The driver of the Nissan, identified as a 26-year-old man, was killed instantly.

    Police said they are notifying his family before releasing his name.

    The alleged wrong-way driver was seriously hurt and taken to a local hospital.

    He was listed in critical condition and was undergoing surgery Wednesday morning.

    Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash. 

    All lanes of I-85 southbound were closed for several hours and reopened around 4 a.m.
     

