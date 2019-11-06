26-year-old killed by wrong-way driver on I-85

FAIRBURN, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver in Fairburn.
According to Fairburn police, officers were alerted to a wrong-way driver on Interstate 85 at around 1 a.m. Wednesday when they came upon a serious crash.
A man in a BMW had been driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes and hit a gray Nissan.
The driver of the Nissan, identified as a 26-year-old man, was killed instantly.
Police said they are notifying his family before releasing his name.
The alleged wrong-way driver was seriously hurt and taken to a local hospital.
He was listed in critical condition and was undergoing surgery Wednesday morning.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.
All lanes of I-85 southbound were closed for several hours and reopened around 4 a.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}