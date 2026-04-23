26-year-old accused of exploiting children after online tips to GBI

MOUNT AIRY, Ga. — A 26-year-old man is facing charges of exploiting children in northeast Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Adrian Machuca, of Mount Airy, in Habersham County, was accused of sexually exploiting children online.

The GBI began investigating Machuca after getting three tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the distribution of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation led to Machuca’s arrest and he was taken to the Habersham County Jail on Tuesday.

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