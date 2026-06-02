23-year-old Georgia man charged with DUI, elder neglect

ROME, Ga. — A 23-year-old Rome man was charged with elder neglect, driving under the influence and other drug-related charges after a welfare check on an elderly relative.

According to Rome Police, William Anthony Clay is accused of driving on a suspended license and in a dangerous manner while in a white pickup truck.

When police pulled him over for a traffic stop, Clay told police he did not have his license on him. When asked if he had a valid license, he told officers that it “may be expired” and was described as slurring his speech, with glassy eyes.

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The officer speaking to Clay said in a report that he could smell alcohol coming from the 23-year-old and described him as unsteady on his feet, needing to lean against the truck to keep from falling over.

During the traffic stop, police also performed a welfare check on his relative because he had her phone with him, her only form of communication.

The report from Clay’s arrest says he was also in possession of drugs, with THC vapes found in the truck he was driving when he was pulled over.

Clay was charged with driving under the influence, neglecting an elder, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license.

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