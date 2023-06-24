A 22-year-old missed his doctor’s appointment. His body was discovered at the bottom of a cliff.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating the death of a 22-year-old who disappeared Friday.

Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security officials said Friday night, a concerned father reported his 22-year-old son missing after he missed his doctor’s appointment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

With the help of the “Find My Phone” app, the father located his son’s cell phone at Sunset Rock on Lookout Mountain.

Authorities said at 5:54 p.m., Lookout Mountain Police and Fire were dispatched to that area to look for the man.

At 6:05 p.m., fire personnel hiked two miles down Sunset Rock trail and then repelled down 80 feet and discovered the body of the 22-year-old man, according to authorities.

TRENDING STORIES:

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police have not provided any additional information regarding the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Students, parents fight to keep Atlanta Public Schools superintendent on the job with petition Channel 2 Action News first reported in June that the board is not going to renew its contract with Dr. Herring in 2024.

©2022 Cox Media Group