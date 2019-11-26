21 Savage hosting Thanksgiving dinner for the community at DeKalb YMCA

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Local rap superstar 21 Savage plans to host a Thanksgiving dinner for members of the community at a DeKalb County YMCA center this week.
The rapper will be at the Wade Walker Park Family YMCA in Stone Mountain on Tuesday, Nov 26, and plans to feed 300 families on behalf of his Leading By Example Foundation. There are 100 additional spots for members of the community that are available on a first come, first served basis.
Attendees who are over 18 must bring a Georgia driver's license. The YMCA center is located at 5605 Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain.
21 Savage, whose real name is She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, calls DeKalb County home, and has led a number of community-oriented events and initiatives. That includes an annual back-to-school giveaway event and a financial literacy program for young people. He started the Leading By Example Foundation as a nonprofit to spearhead his philanthropic initiatives.
Tuesday's event comes on the heels of two new Grammy nominations for the 27-year-old rapper. He was nominated Wednesday for best rap song for "A Lot", and his 2018 album "I Am > I Was" received a nod for best rap album.
He is out on bond after being arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in February on charges that he is actually from the United Kingdom and illegally overstayed a visa in the U.S.
