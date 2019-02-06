ATLANTA - The attorneys for a popular Atlanta-based rapper who is facing deportation want to set things straight.
In a new statement, they said She Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, known as 21 Savage, has lived in the United States since he was 7.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents said during his arrest Sunday, he came to the United States at age 12 in 2005.
His lawyer explains the timeline of when he actually came to the United States, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Channel 2 Action News first told you about the Grammy-nominated rapper's arrest Sunday.
