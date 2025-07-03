2025 AJC Peachtree Road Race: Course maps, start times, road closures, T-Shirt design

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta’s top Fourth of July traditions returns on Friday.

About 50,000 walkers and runners will participate in the 2024 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, the World’s Largest 10K.

Here’s what you need to know about the race from the course maps, start times and road closures to the T-Shirt designs and costumes.

When is the 2025 AJC Peachtree Road Race?

The world’s largest 10k, occurs every year on July 4. This will be the 55th installment of the race, which started in 1970.

The Elite wheelchair division will start at 6:25 a.m., followed by the Elite women at 6:50 a.m. and the Elite Men, High School and Group A wave at 7 a.m.

The other waves will take off every five minutes until the start line closes at 8:50 a.m. Participants have until 10:45 a.m. to complete the course.

How long is the Peachtree Road Race? What is the course map?

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is a 10K, which is about 6.2 miles long.

The course runs along Peachtree Road starting at Lenox Square in Buckhead and ends at Piedmont Park off 10th and Monroe Drive in midtown.

You can view the interactive map online here.

What roads will be closed during the race?

There are several road closures in the start and finish area.

Lenox Parkway will shut down at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed until 10 a.m. on Friday. Other roads along Peachtree and Lenox will close starting at 4:30 a.m. on race day.

In the finish line area, 10th Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Drive shut down on Monday. It won’t reopen until 5 p.m. Friday.

Click here for a full list of road closures.

What is the weather forecast?

Race officials will monitor the weather conditions throughout the morning and go off a color code system. Green means good conditions and yellow means use caution.

If a red alert is issued, that means dangerous conditions and it’s recommended that you slow down and consider stopping. A black code means the rest of the event has been canceled.

Can I get a T-shirt?

Everyone wants to get their hands on the coveted AJC Peachtree Road Race T-Shirt. Only people who walk or run the 10K will receive one.

You can take a look at this year’s design finalists below.

0 of 7 2025 Peachtree Road Race T-Shirt Designs (Atlanta Track Club) 2025 Peachtree Road Race T-Shirt Designs "A Modern Classic" by Bart Sasso (Atlanta Track Club) 2025 Peachtree Road Race T-Shirt Designs "On the Move" by Beckie Dominick (Atlanta Track Club) 2025 Peachtree Road Race T-Shirt Designs "Retro Peachscape" by Megan Kincaid (Atlanta Track Club) 2025 Peachtree Road Race T-Shirt Designs "Peachy State of Mind" by Michele Ronan (Atlanta Track Club) 2025 Peachtree Road Race T-Shirt Designs "Atlanta Runs Deep" by Russ Vann (Atlanta Track Club)

Can I wear a costume?

Yes. Many runners and walkers dress up in unique costumes. If you’re looking for inspiration, check out some of our favorite costumes throughout the years below.

0 of 128 2014 Peachtree Road Race It's time to celebrate Independence Day and the USA! That's one way to do it! (Ken Ortloff) 2010 Peachtree Road Race Another way is to take part in a Peachtree Road Race. 2009 Peachtree Road Race Each year, some of the country's elite athletes gather to compete... 2021 Peachtree Road Race and those elite competitors are unbelievable in how fast they overpower the Peachtree course. 2013 Peachtree Road Race But it's not only the elite athletes that inspire the rest of us. (Nelson Hicks) 2010 Peachtree Road Race There are plenty of other participants that do as well. 2014 Peachtree Road Race And then, there are the costumes! 2014 Peachtree Road Race Love the costumes! (Ken Ortloff) 2014 Peachtree Road Race Each year, a number of runners dress up in their costumes to take part in the big event. (Nelson Hicks) 2015 Peachtree Road Race Nothing says America like a member of KISS carrying the American flag... (Nelson Hicks) 2015 Peachtree Road Race although maybe Elvis does! (Nelson Hicks) 2017 Peachtree Road Race Or a hot dog! 2019 Peachtree Road Race And don't forget the Peachtree T-shirt that awaits at the end. 2018 Peachtree Road Race Strike a pose! 2015 Peachtree Road Race Here are some of our favorite photos from the Peachtree Road Race over the years. (Nelson Hicks) 2016 Peachtree Road Race And good luck to everyone running this year's event! (Nelson Hicks) 2016 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2017 Peachtree Road Race 2018 Peachtree Road Race 2018 Peachtree Road Race 2019 Peachtree Road Race 2019 Peachtree Road Race 2021 Peachtree Road Race 2009 Peachtree Road Race 2010 Peachtree Road Race 2012 Peachtree Road Race 2012 Peachtree Road Race 2012 Peachtree Road Race 2013 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2013 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2013 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2013 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2013 Peachtree Road Race 2013 Peachtree Road Race 2014 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2014 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2014 Peachtree Road Race Ptree RoadRace 2012 (Ken Ortloff) 2014 Peachtree Road Race Ptree RoadRace 2012 (Ken Ortloff) 2014 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2014 Peachtree Road Race 2015 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2015 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2015 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2015 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2015 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2015 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2015 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2015 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2016 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2016 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2016 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2016 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2016 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2017 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2017 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2017 Peachtree Road Race 2017 Peachtree Road Race 2017 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2017 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2017 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2017 Peachtree Road Race 2017 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2017 Peachtree Road Race (Nelson Hicks) 2018 Peachtree Road Race 2018 Peachtree Road Race 2018 Peachtree Road Race 2018 Peachtree Road Race 2018 Peachtree Road Race 2018 Peachtree Road Race 2018 Peachtree Road Race 2018 Peachtree Road Race 2018 Peachtree Road Race 2019 Peachtree Road Race 2019 Peachtree Road Race 2019 Peachtree Road Race 2019 Peachtree Road Race 2019 Peachtree Road Race 2019 Peachtree Road Race 2019 Peachtree Road Race 2019 Peachtree Road Race 2019 Peachtree Road Race 2019 Peachtree Road Race 2021 Peachtree Road Race 2021 Peachtree Road Race 2021 Peachtree Road Race 2021 Peachtree Road Race 2021 Peachtree Road Race 2021 Peachtree Road Race 2021 Peachtree Road Race 2021 Peachtree Road Race 2022 Peachtree Road Race That's former Atlanta Hawks player Kyle Korver. (Nelson Hicks) 2022 Peachtree Road Race Here are some more photos from the 2022 Peachtree Road Race. 2022 Peachtree Road Race Here are some more photos from the 2022 Peachtree Road Race. 2022 Peachtree Road Race Here are some more photos from the 2022 Peachtree Road Race. (Nelson Hicks) 2022 Peachtree Road Race Here are some more photos from the 2022 Peachtree Road Race. (Nelson Hicks) Peachtree Road Race 2024 Peachtree Road Race Here are some more photos from the 2024 Peachtree Road Race. (KEN ORTLOFF ) 2024 Peachtree Road Race Here are some more photos from the 2024 Peachtree Road Race. (KEN ORTLOFF ) 2024 Peachtee Road Race Here are some more photos from the 2024 Peachtee Road Race. Photos by Nelson Hicks/WSB-TV 2024 Peachtee Road Race Here are some more photos from the 2024 Peachtee Road Race. Photos by Nelson Hicks/WSB-TV 2024 Peachtee Road Race Here are some more photos from the 2024 Peachtee Road Race. Photos by Nelson Hicks/WSB-TV 2024 Peachtee Road Race Here are some more photos from the 2024 Peachtee Road Race. Photos by Nelson Hicks/WSB-TV 2024 Peachtee Road Race Here are some more photos from the 2024 Peachtee Road Race. Photos by Nelson Hicks/WSB-TV 2024 Peachtee Road Race Here are some more photos from the 2024 Peachtee Road Race. Photos by Nelson Hicks/WSB-TV 2024 Peachtee Road Race Here are some more photos from the 2024 Peachtee Road Race. Photos by Nelson Hicks/WSB-TV 2024 Peachtee Road Race Here are some more photos from the 2024 Peachtee Road Race. Photos by Nelson Hicks/WSB-TV 2024 Peachtee Road Race Here are some more photos from the 2024 Peachtee Road Race. Photos by Nelson Hicks/WSB-TV

