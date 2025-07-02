56th AJC Peachtree Road Race: List of road closures now through July 4th

ATLANTA — The 56th Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is only a couple of days away, but the road closures have already started.
Peachtree Road will be closed from Lenox Parkway to Lenox Road for drivers and become a “pedestrian-only” zone until 10 a.m. Friday.
Here are the other road closures that you will need to know about.
Start Area Road Closures
July 2 at 2 a.m. through July 4 at 10:30 a.m.
- All lanes of Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Lenox Pkwy
July 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- All Lanes of Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Piedmont Road for Peachtree Junior
July 4 at 4:30 a.m.
- Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road
- Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road
- Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road
- Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road
- Wieuca Road from Phipps Blvd. to Roxboro Road
- Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road
- Prichard Road from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road
- Lakeside Road from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road
- Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road
- Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to E. Paces Ferry Road
Course Closures from Buckhead to Midtown:
July 4 5 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Peachtree Road n Buckhead from Piedmont Road To 10th Street Rolling reopen of Peachtree Rd/St. will begin in Buckhead at 9:30 a.m. with Peachtree completely reopen no earlier than 11:00 a.m.
Finish Area Road Closures:
June 30 through July 4 at 5 p.m.
- 10th Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Drive
July 4
- 2:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 10th Street from Myrtle to Charles Allen
- 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.: 10th Street from Peachtree to Myrtle Street
- 5:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Monroe Drive from Kanuga Street to Virginia Ave
- 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.: 8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree Street
- 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Peachtree Place from Peachtree Street to West Peachtree
