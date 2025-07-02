56th AJC Peachtree Road Race: List of road closures now through July 4th

ATLANTA — The 56th Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is only a couple of days away, but the road closures have already started.

Peachtree Road will be closed from Lenox Parkway to Lenox Road for drivers and become a “pedestrian-only” zone until 10 a.m. Friday.

Here are the other road closures that you will need to know about.

Start Area Road Closures

July 2 at 2 a.m. through July 4 at 10:30 a.m.

All lanes of Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Lenox Pkwy

July 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

All Lanes of Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Piedmont Road for Peachtree Junior

July 4 at 4:30 a.m.

Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road

Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road

Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road

Wieuca Road from Phipps Blvd. to Roxboro Road

Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Prichard Road from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road

Lakeside Road from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road

Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road

Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to E. Paces Ferry Road

Course Closures from Buckhead to Midtown:

July 4 5 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Peachtree Road n Buckhead from Piedmont Road To 10th Street Rolling reopen of Peachtree Rd/St. will begin in Buckhead at 9:30 a.m. with Peachtree completely reopen no earlier than 11:00 a.m.

Finish Area Road Closures:

June 30 through July 4 at 5 p.m.

10th Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Drive

July 4

2:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 10th Street from Myrtle to Charles Allen

4 a.m. to 11 a.m.: 10th Street from Peachtree to Myrtle Street

5:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Monroe Drive from Kanuga Street to Virginia Ave

7 a.m. to 12 p.m.: 8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree Street

6 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Peachtree Place from Peachtree Street to West Peachtree

