Local

56th AJC Peachtree Road Race: List of road closures now through July 4th

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Peachtree Road Race
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — The 56th Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is only a couple of days away, but the road closures have already started.

Peachtree Road will be closed from Lenox Parkway to Lenox Road for drivers and become a “pedestrian-only” zone until 10 a.m. Friday.

Here are the other road closures that you will need to know about.

Start Area Road Closures

July 2 at 2 a.m. through July 4 at 10:30 a.m.

  • All lanes of Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Lenox Pkwy

July 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

  • All Lanes of Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Piedmont Road for Peachtree Junior

July 4 at 4:30 a.m.

  • Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road
  • Around Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road
  • Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road
  • Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road
  • Wieuca Road from Phipps Blvd. to Roxboro Road
  • Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road
  • Prichard Road from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road
  • Lakeside Road from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road
  • Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road
  • Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to E. Paces Ferry Road

Course Closures from Buckhead to Midtown:

July 4 5 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

  • Peachtree Road n Buckhead from Piedmont Road To 10th Street Rolling reopen of Peachtree Rd/St. will begin in Buckhead at 9:30 a.m. with Peachtree completely reopen no earlier than 11:00 a.m.

Finish Area Road Closures:

June 30 through July 4 at 5 p.m.

  • 10th Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Drive

July 4

  • 2:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 10th Street from Myrtle to Charles Allen
  • 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.: 10th Street from Peachtree to Myrtle Street
  • 5:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Monroe Drive from Kanuga Street to Virginia Ave
  • 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.: 8th Street from Monroe to Peachtree Street
  • 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Peachtree Place from Peachtree Street to West Peachtree

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read