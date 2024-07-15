2024 SEC Media Days: Full schedule, which coaches and players are speaking

DALLAS — The Southeastern Conference will host its annual media days with the 2024 college football season only a month away.
The upcoming season will mark a series of first for college football’s top conference.
Former Big 12 powerhouses Oklahoma and Texas joined the SEC this offseason. Alabama begins a new era under Kalen DeBoer after legendary coach Nick Saban retired. There are also two more new head coaches with Mississippi State’s Jeff Lebby and Texas A&M’s Mike Elko.
It’s also the first year of a new agreement between the SEC and ABC to show games on Channel 2.
Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein will have live reports from Texas throughout the week on Channel 2 Action News.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When and where are SEC Media Days?
The 2024 SEC Media Days will take place from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18.
The events will be held at the Omni Hotel in Dallas, Texas.
What is the SEC Media Days schedule?
Monday, July 15
- 10 a.m. ET: Commissioner Greg Sankey discusses state of the conference
- 11 a.m. ET: LSU head coach Brian Kelly and players
- 12:35 p.m. ET: South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and players
- 2:50 p.m. ET: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and players
- 4:20 p.m. ET: Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea and players
Tuesday, July 16
- 10:05 a.m. ET: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and players
- 11:45 a.m. ET: Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and players
- 1:50 p.m. ET: Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables and players
- 3:20 p.m. ET: Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz and players
Wednesday, July 17
- 10:05 a.m. ET: Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and players
- 11:35 a.m. ET: Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby and players
- 1:50 p.m. ET: Florida head coach Billy Napier and players
- 3:20 p.m. ET: Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and players
Thursday, July 18
- 10:35 a.m. ET: Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and players
- 12:05 p.m. ET: Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko
- 2:05 p.m. ET: Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and players
- 3:25 p.m. ET: Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops and players
Who is attending SEC Media Days?
- Jalen Milroe, QB, Junior
- Tyler Booker, OL, Junior
- Malachi Moore, DB, Graduate Student
- Andrew Armstrong, WR, Senior
- Taylen Green, QB, Junior
- Landon Jackson, DE, Senior
- Payton Thorne, QB, Senior
- Eugene Asante, LB, Senior
- Keldric Faulk, DE, Sophomore
- Graham Mertz, QB, Senior
- Shemar James, ILB, Junior
- Montrell Johnson Jr., RB, Senior
- Carson Beck, QB, Senior
- Mykel Williams, DL, Junior
- Malaki Starks, S, Junior
- Marques Cox, OL, Senior
- D’Eryk Jackson, LB, Senior
- Deone Walker, DL, Junior
- Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Junior
- Mason Taylor, TE, Junior
- Harold Perkins, LB, Junior
- Jaxson Dart, QB, Senior
- Tre Harris, WR, Senior
- Jared Ivey, DE, Senior
- Blake Shapen, QB, Senior
- Albert Reese IV, OL, Junior
- John Lewis, LB, Senior
- Luther Burden III, WR, Junior
- Brady Cook, QB, Senior
- Kristian Williams, DL, Senior
- Jackson Arnold, QB, Sophomore
- Danny Stutsman, LB, Senior
- Billy Bowman Jr., DB, Senior
- Alex Huntley, DT, Senior
- Luke Doty, ATH, Senior
- Debo Williams, LB, Senior
- Cooper Mays, C, Senior
- Keenan Pili, LB, Senior
- Omari Thomas , DL, Senior
- Quinn Ewers, QB, Junior
- Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Junior
- Jahdae Barron, DB, Senior
- Shemar Turner, DL, Senior
- Taurean York, LB, Sophomore
- Trey Zuhn III, OL, Junior
- Gunnar Hansen, OL, Senior
- Langston Patterson, LB, Junior
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group