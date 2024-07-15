2024 SEC Media Days: Full schedule, which coaches and players are speaking

DALLAS — The Southeastern Conference will host its annual media days with the 2024 college football season only a month away.

The upcoming season will mark a series of first for college football’s top conference.

Former Big 12 powerhouses Oklahoma and Texas joined the SEC this offseason. Alabama begins a new era under Kalen DeBoer after legendary coach Nick Saban retired. There are also two more new head coaches with Mississippi State’s Jeff Lebby and Texas A&M’s Mike Elko.

It’s also the first year of a new agreement between the SEC and ABC to show games on Channel 2.

It's also the first year of a new agreement between the SEC and ABC to show games on Channel 2.

When and where are SEC Media Days?

The 2024 SEC Media Days will take place from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18.

The events will be held at the Omni Hotel in Dallas, Texas.

What is the SEC Media Days schedule?

Monday, July 15

10 a.m. ET: Commissioner Greg Sankey discusses state of the conference

11 a.m. ET: LSU head coach Brian Kelly and players

12:35 p.m. ET: South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and players

2:50 p.m. ET: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and players

4:20 p.m. ET: Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea and players

Tuesday, July 16

10:05 a.m. ET: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and players

11:45 a.m. ET: Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and players

1:50 p.m. ET: Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables and players

3:20 p.m. ET: Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz and players

Wednesday, July 17

10:05 a.m. ET: Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and players

11:35 a.m. ET: Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby and players

1:50 p.m. ET: Florida head coach Billy Napier and players

3:20 p.m. ET: Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and players

Thursday, July 18

10:35 a.m. ET: Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and players

12:05 p.m. ET: Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko

2:05 p.m. ET: Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and players

3:25 p.m. ET: Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops and players

Who is attending SEC Media Days?

Alabama

Jalen Milroe, QB, Junior

Tyler Booker, OL, Junior

Malachi Moore, DB, Graduate Student

Arkansas

Andrew Armstrong, WR, Senior

Taylen Green, QB, Junior

Landon Jackson, DE, Senior

Auburn

Payton Thorne, QB, Senior

Eugene Asante, LB, Senior

Keldric Faulk, DE, Sophomore

Florida

Graham Mertz, QB, Senior

Shemar James, ILB, Junior

Montrell Johnson Jr., RB, Senior

Georgia

Carson Beck, QB, Senior

Mykel Williams, DL, Junior

Malaki Starks, S, Junior

Kentucky

Marques Cox, OL, Senior

D’Eryk Jackson, LB, Senior

Deone Walker, DL, Junior

LSU

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Junior

Mason Taylor, TE, Junior

Harold Perkins, LB, Junior

Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart, QB, Senior

Tre Harris, WR, Senior

Jared Ivey, DE, Senior

Mississippi State

Blake Shapen, QB, Senior

Albert Reese IV, OL, Junior

John Lewis, LB, Senior

Missouri

Luther Burden III, WR, Junior

Brady Cook, QB, Senior

Kristian Williams, DL, Senior

Oklahoma

Jackson Arnold, QB, Sophomore

Danny Stutsman, LB, Senior

Billy Bowman Jr., DB, Senior

South Carolina

Alex Huntley, DT, Senior

Luke Doty, ATH, Senior

Debo Williams, LB, Senior

Tennessee

Cooper Mays, C, Senior

Keenan Pili, LB, Senior

Omari Thomas , DL, Senior

Texas

Quinn Ewers, QB, Junior

Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Junior

Jahdae Barron, DB, Senior

Texas A&M

Shemar Turner, DL, Senior

Taurean York, LB, Sophomore

Trey Zuhn III, OL, Junior

Vanderbilt

Gunnar Hansen, OL, Senior

Langston Patterson, LB, Junior

