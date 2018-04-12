0 20 years later: 'The Dunwoody Tornado'

ATLANTA - It’s been 20 years since “The Dunwoody Tornado,” and Severe Weather Team 2 is looking back at the deadly storm.

Late on the night of April 8, and just past midnight on April 9, three tornadoes ripped through north Georgia.

“It was the middle of the night and there were tornado warnings everywhere,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said. “I was driving and listening on the car radio, and I knew I’d be driving into an area where it just occurred, or it could be coming behind me.”

An F1 tornado in Haralson County, near Tallapoosa, damaged 30 buildings.

An F2 tornado that stretched from Cobb County to North Fulton County touched down near Smyrna, then tracked past Vinings and across the Chattahoochee River.

At least four injuries were reported, and 30 buildings were damaged.

Then, there was the F2 tornado in DeKalb and Gwinnett counties with winds up to 150 mph.

“The Dunwoody Tornado” tracked from Dunwoody to Norcross, then across Gwinnett County north of Lawrenceville.

“The total path was 19 miles long,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

An estimated 5,000 homes were damaged.

There were 10 injuries, and one person was killed when a tree fell on a home.

"Of course I remember it. I lived in DeKalb County and it was the first time I turned on my radio," Channel 2's Carol Sbarge said.

Sbarge covered the deadly storms on Channel 2 Action News.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.