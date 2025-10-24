20 semitrailers filled with peanuts burn at south Georgia farm

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials are working to learn how a shed of semitrucks filled with peanuts caught fire.

The building at the Doster Peanut Company in Wilcox County was engulfed in flames early Thursday morning.

Officials say the shed held 20 semi-trailers of peanuts that were drying out.

Crews say it could take several days to completely put out all the hot spots.

Georgia leads the U.S. in peanut production.

