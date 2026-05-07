2 women, multiple juveniles face charges, petitions for brawl outside metro Atlanta high school

DECATUR, Ga. — A Tuesday afternoon brawl in metro Atlanta led to two arrests and multiple juveniles facing potential criminal petitions.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. at Decatur High School.

According to police, officers went to the parking lot of the high school in reference to a fight.

At the scene, Decatur police found 15 juveniles and two adult women involved in a fight.

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When officers stepped in, they were able to prevent further conflict.

The Decatur Police Department investigation revealed the fight started with an ongoing conflict between two people involved in the larger brawl.

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Police said the two women were arrested at the scene and will faces various charges, while juvenile petitions were being sought for some of the juveniles involved.

The incident is still under investigation by Decatur police and the department said additional charges against other involved parties are pending.

It was not clear what the group was doing at the school, or if the juveniles or adults were students or staff.

None of the adults were identified by police. Requests for comment to City Schools of Decatur have not been returned.

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