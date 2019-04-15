  • 2 tornadoes confirmed in Pike, Lamar counties from Sunday's storms

    Officials have confirmed two tornadoes touched down during Sunday's severe storms, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz

    The National Weather Service surveyed damage and determined an EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes traveled through Pike, Lamar and Spalding counties. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 tracked several tornado warnings throughout metro Atlanta and brought live updates on Channel 2 Action News throughout the day. 

    Many parts of north Georgia experienced rain, thunderstorms and tornado watches and warnings, leaving thousands of families without power.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns says the powerful storm system brought 21 tornaodes to the south. 

