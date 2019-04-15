2 tornadoes confirmed in Pike, Lamar counties from Sunday's storms

Officials have confirmed two tornadoes touched down during Sunday's severe storms, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz.
The National Weather Service surveyed damage and determined an EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes traveled through Pike, Lamar and Spalding counties.
2 confirmed tornadoes Sunday:— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) April 15, 2019
EF0 in western Pike Co., 1 mile long track. It touched down again near Weldon Lake Rd and became an EF1 tornado near Morgan Dairy Golf course. It continued into northern Lamar, ended as an EF0 near Swint Rd. in Spalding Co. Track almost 4.5 miles.
Severe Weather Team 2 tracked several tornado warnings throughout metro Atlanta and brought live updates on Channel 2 Action News throughout the day.
Many parts of north Georgia experienced rain, thunderstorms and tornado watches and warnings, leaving thousands of families without power.
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns says the powerful storm system brought 21 tornaodes to the south.
