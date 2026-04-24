2 suspected arson attacks leave Atlanta Civil Rights Office feeling unsafe

ATLANTA — A national civil rights organization’s Atlanta chapter is dealing with the aftermath of multiple break-ins and two suspected arson attacks over the past two weeks.

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Investigators are now processing evidence at the group’s headquarters on Peeples Street in southwest Atlanta.

According to Deymen Byam, Director of National Field Operations for the National Action Network, the nonprofit has leased the space for nearly two decades without issues.

“We haven’t had anything for years. No threats, no vandalism, nothing,” Byam said.

That changed about two weeks ago, as the organization was preparing to celebrate its 35th anniversary and an upcoming national convention.

“It was right before our national convention, so we had a break-in, our first break-in,” Byam said.

He said the incidents quickly escalated. There were five break-ins in one week.

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“The vandalism was escalating… the first time they broke a file cabinet. Never stole anything. TVs and printers were untouched. Then, as the days went on, they broke the coffee table, some windows,” Byam said.

Days later, a fire caused damage that could have been repaired. About a week after that, a second fire caused significantly more destruction.

“All the offices are burned,” Byam said. The fire department has since deemed the building an unsafe structure.

Arson investigators are now involved in the case.

“I don’t want to speculate… at first, the break-ins that was my mentality. But when the vandalism started to escalate, that part raised some questions for me,” Byam said.

No important documents were destroyed in the fires, but several sentimental photos collected over the years were lost.

The organization now needs to find a new location.

Reverend Al Sharpton believes the site may have been targeted and is calling for answers. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

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