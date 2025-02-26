2 small earthquakes reported in GA yesterday

ATLANTA — The US Geological Survey recorded two small earthquakes in our state Tuesday, one in northwest Georgia and another in middle Georgia.

But they were so small, if you weren’t close to the epicenters, you probably didn’t notice them.

At about 8 a.m., a magnitude 2.6 earthquake occurred north of Menlo in Chattooga County, not far from the Alabama border in Northwest Georgia.

Another one, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake, hit just after 7 p.m. south of Macon.

Most earthquakes less than 3.0 magnitude are typically not felt, according to Severe Weather Team 2.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group