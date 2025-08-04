2 puppies die after LaGrange animal transport van experiences mechanical failure

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Two puppies died due to heat exposure in a transport van at the LaGrange Animal Shelter last month.

On the morning of July 25, an animal control officer traveled to Auburn, Ala., to retrieve animals that had been taken for vetting, according to LaGrange police.

He returned to the LaGrange Animal Shelter between 11:00 and 11:15 AM.

A doctor was present at the shelter to perform euthanasia, necessitating the temporary storage of the returning animals in the transport van, officials said.

Authorities said the van was moved shortly before noon to accommodate a FedEx delivery, and the air conditioning was reportedly working at that time.

Police said a temporary service worker noted the van was warmer at 12:30 PM, and the cats were panting but not in distress.

No notifications were made to other staff members, officials said.

After euthanasia was completed, two workers found the van hot and the animals in distress, authorities said. The animals were immediately taken to the vet.

Of the 16 animals in the van, 11 cats showed no signs of distress, while one dog exhibited heat exhaustion but is expected to recover, according to officials.

The two puppies were the only deaths, police said.

The exact mechanical failure of the air conditioner remains unknown, and the van is scheduled for evaluation at the city repair shop.

The LaGrange Animal Shelter plans to install a heat alarm in the transport van to prevent future incidents, ensuring a safer environment for animals in their care.

Channel 2 did not name the workers, as none of them are expected to be charged.

