ATLANTA - Two private security officers were shot at a northwest Atlanta nightclub early Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Blue Flame adult nightclub on Harwell Road, police said.
One of the officers was shot in the buttocks and the other was shot in the leg after they escorted a group of club patrons out of the club for inappropriate behavior, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer Lisa Bender said.
“The group became loud and belligerent in the parking lot, and at least one of the male patrons made gestures implying that he possessed a weapon,” she said.
The party, which included two men and several women, climbed into vehicles and left the club parking lot.
One of the vehicles circled back around. According to police, someone inside the car began shooting in the direction of the club entrance.
“A third security officer returned fire at the suspect vehicle,” Bender said. “At this point it is undetermined if any of his rounds struck the occupants of the suspect vehicle.”
The security officers were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.
Information from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report.
