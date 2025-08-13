2 more men convicted in Georgia toddler’s shooting death

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Two men have been convicted of murder in the shooting death of a toddler at a Fort Valley apartment complex.

Jabari Thomas and Wontazious Bivins were found guilty of multiple charges related to the death of 23-month-old Marcus Ball Jr. and the injury of his sister. The convictions follow a weeklong trial and follows the conviction and sentencing of a co-defendant.

A Peach County jury found Thomas and Bivins guilty of malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of firearm during commission of a felony.

The shooting occurred on July 20, 2022, when Thomas and Bivins, along with other people, fired numerous shots toward Building D in the Lakeview Apartments during a dispute with another person who lived in the building.

One of the bullets entered the children’s bedroom, ripping through 12-month-old Markailey Ball’s right arm and into the head of Marcus. They were in the arms of their teenage sister.

Thomas and Bivins will be sentenced at a later date and face the possibility of life imprisonment without parole.

“The reckless disregard for human life demonstrated in this case will not be tolerated in our communities. When innocent children become victims of senseless gun violence, we will not rest until justice is served. Today’s conviction demonstrates our unwavering commitment to holding violent offenders accountable,” said District Attorney Anita Howard.

Howard commended the courage of witnesses who came forward despite obstacles such as fear and distance.

The case faced several challenges, including reluctant witnesses and officers who had to travel from across the state to testify.

Christopher Miller, a co-defendant, was previously convicted of the same charges in May and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole

Howard emphasized the commitment to holding violent offenders accountable and ensuring justice for the victims.

The prosecution team included Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Taylor Wilson, Assistant Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Alveta Watkins, and law clerk Micah Burdette.

